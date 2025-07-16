Karan Tacker on working with Neeraj Pandey and Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 2

Actor Karan Tacker, known for his shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, says Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops 2 gave him an opportunity to be a part of the legacy show for third time. The 39-year-old actor essays the role of Farooq Ali, a RAW agent in the thriller series, the first season of which was released in 2020.

Special Ops 2 sees Karan Tacker in a pivotal role

Special OPS 2 is set to stream on Jio Hotstar from July 18. Kay Kay Menon stars as the protagonist Himmat Singh in the series.

"The fact that I was a part of Special Ops 1... I just wanted to be part of the legacy and in whatever capacity the show expects me to be. It's amazing to be working with Neeraj Pandey all over again, and to be a part of the show which has Kay Kay Menon and so many other celebrated actors," Karan told PTI in an interview.