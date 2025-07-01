Saiyami Kher reunites with Neeraj Pandey for thrilling return in Special Ops Season 2

“Returning to the sets of Special Ops after five years was deeply nostalgic. It brought back a flood of memories from the intensity of the scenes to the camaraderie we shared as a team. Collaborating again with Neeraj Pandey sir and Kay Kay Menon continues to be a valuable learning experience. Both of them bring so much depth and vision to the storytelling, it pushes you to give your best every single time,” she reflects.

Fans are eagerly counting down the days to see her reprise her role as a formidable special agent. And this time, she’s not just back—she’s coming in harder, faster, and stronger. From gritty hand-to-hand combat to high-octane action sequences, Saiyami has undergone intensive training to bring authenticity and firepower to her character’s evolution.

Having recently appeared in Agni alongside Pratik Gandhi, Saiyami’s plate is full—she’s also gearing up for her Malayalam film debut, where she stars opposite Roshan Matthew. But for now, all eyes are on Special Ops Season 2, dropping next week, where the actress returns to the covert world of spies, secrets, and sizzling action.

Ready your popcorn—and maybe hold your breath. The mission is about to begin.

The series set to stream on JioCinema (formerly Hotstar).