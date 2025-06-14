Saiyami Kher prepares to conquer Ironman 70.3: A journey of grit and glam

Saiyami Kher is no stranger to pushing limits — whether it’s lighting up the silver screen or chasing finish lines. But now, as she braces herself for the grueling Ironman 70.3 triathlon, the actress-athlete is taking her passion for fitness to a whole new level. Her training? Fierce. Her discipline? Unshakable. Her drive? Nothing short of inspiring.

Saiyami Kher pushes limits

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Saiyami has always lived at the crossroads of performance and perseverance. But this chapter of her journey reads more like a sports drama — the kind where sweat becomes a second skin, and every rep, run, and ride is a step toward something monumental.

She’s been chronicling her Ironman prep on social media, and if the snapshots are anything to go by, Saiyami is leaving absolutely nothing to chance. Her recent session alone sounds like a full-blown endurance triad: a 10.03 km treadmill run clocked in at 1:10:10 (a steady 7:00/km pace), followed by a 40.43 km bike ride through Mumbai’s bustling terrain in 1:34:52 (averaging 25.6 km/h), topped off with a 1,500-meter swim in the pool, wrapped up in 37:50 (2:31 per 100m).