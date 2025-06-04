Saiyami Kher bonds over sports, fitness and food with Manchester United stars Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana

Actress, adrenaline junkie, and all-round sports enthusiast Saiyami Kher recently had a dream day in Mumbai — one spent swapping stories, laughs, and training secrets with Manchester United’s finest: Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Andre Onana.
A self-confessed fitness fiend with a love for adventure sports, Saiyami was in her element as she bonded with the football trio over everything from life on and off the pitch to scuba diving, cricket, and even endurance trekking. The energy was infectious, the conversation seamless — as if old friends had reunited, despite meeting for the first time.
The group dove deep into their daily routines, mental reset rituals, and how they recharge during the off-season. Saiyami, a vocal admirer of elite athletes, couldn’t hide her enthusiasm.
“Spending time with Diogo, Harry, and Andre was genuinely inspiring,” she shares. “I’ve always respected the sheer grit it takes to stay at the top of your game. The night before, they had just played a match — yet here they were, radiating positivity, energy, and a love for sport. It was amazing.”
She adds with a sparkle in her eye, “Diogo and I had a great chat about diving and cinema, and of course, the passion for football and cricket in India — it’s something that really amazed them.”
The unlikely meetup wasn’t just a star-studded moment — it was a celebration of sport’s power to connect, transcend, and inspire. For Saiyami, it reaffirmed a belief she’s long held close: that fitness isn’t just a practice, it’s a universal language — one that bridges continents, cultures, and careers.