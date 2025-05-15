Saiyami Kher swaps film sets for hills and lakes as she trains for her next Ironman Challenge

Actress, athlete, and all-round powerhouse Saiyami Kher is back in beast mode — and this time, she’s traded Mumbai’s fast-paced chaos for the quiet resolve of her hometown, Nashik. With the countdown ticking toward the Ironman 70.3 European Championship in Sweden, Saiyami has dived headfirst into a grueling training regimen, proving once again that her love for endurance sports isn’t just a passion — it’s a lifestyle.

From film sets to finish lines

This will be her second consecutive year stepping into the global Ironman arena, following her remarkable finish in 2024, where she conquered her first half Ironman. But Sweden, she says, is “a different beast.”

“I’ve been shooting for a new South film — still under wraps — and covering the IPL with Cricbuzz, so the pace was relentless. But I didn’t need rest... I needed to recalibrate, refocus, and go all in on my Ironman prep,” Saiyami shares. “Coming home to Nashik was exactly what I needed. It’s peaceful, grounded, and honestly — it's training heaven. The lake swims, the hill rides, the long runs — they’ve all reminded me how much harder I need to push.”

With less than two months until race day, Saiyami is clocking over four hours of intense training daily, embracing every blister and breakthrough.

“The course in Sweden has elevation. It’s technical. It demands more. That’s why I wanted to test myself with another half Ironman before even thinking about the full one,” she says. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed, but also, my head down and feet moving.”

Whether it’s onscreen or on the triathlon circuit, Saiyami Kher continues to redefine what it means to be unstoppable — one mile, one swim stroke, and one fearless leap at a time.