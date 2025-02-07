Saiyami Kher conquers Australian waves with an intense surfing course

Always one to follow her passion for sports and adventure, Saiyami couldn’t contain her excitement about hitting this milestone. “Surfing has been on my bucket list for so long, and there’s no better place to begin than Australia. It was a tough ride—there were moments of frustration when I wiped out over and over again—but each time I successfully caught a wave, the feeling was indescribable. It’s so addictive! I only scratched the surface, but it’s something I’m eager to master. I’m already planning my return to take my skills to the next level.”

Saiyami’s adventurous heart and dedication to pushing boundaries continue to shine through, whether she’s training for a triathlon or riding the waves. With her relentless determination and zest for life, she never fails to inspire those around her to embrace the thrill of the unknown and pursue their own passions with all their might.