From screen to finish line: Saiyami Kher’s unstoppable journey in Ironman 70.3 Triathlon

It’s not every day that you come across an actor who is as passionate about what she dreamed of becoming — a sportsperson; to what she actually pursued — acting. But here’s Saiyami Kher, whose love for sports is undeniably infectious, and her performances on screen pleasantly unforgettable.

Saiyami has been making headlines for completing her first Ironman Triathlon, showcasing her dedication as a sports enthusiast. She is the first Indian female actor to achieve this feat and how! In our exclusive conversation, Saiyami lets us in on the challenges she encountered — an accident just before the race; missed flights and wrong routes; but despite the odds, Saiyami wouldn’t stop, before she crossed the finish line. What’s even more laudable is she did all of this while shooting for films, as she tells us, “I would never take a break from films.”

Known for her roles in films like Ghoomer and Choked, Saiyami has steadily carved a niche in the industry, displaying remarkable growth as an actor. Her passion for sports extends beyond the screen; she often shares her fitness journey and advocates for a healthy lifestyle. Balancing her acting career with intense training, Saiyami inspires many with her commitment to both film and fitness, proving that perseverance in sports can complement a successful career in Bollywood.

Excerpts: