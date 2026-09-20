Snooki announces she is cancer-free, thanks doctors and caregivers

Captioning the post she wrote, "Thanks to all the doctors who helped me on this journey! It wouldn’t be possible without you! Now it’s paps every 3 months to make sure it never comes back! GET UR PAP SMEARS LADIES! & stay on top of those appointments!".

Snooki underwent a hysterectomy in July this year and shared an update from the hospital where she said, "I’m gonna be honest with you: not great. I’m not good with pain, and I’m really trying to be tough, but it’s not great."

The Jersey Shore star has shared glimpses of her cancer journey with her followers after being diagnosed with cervical cancer in February. She urged all women to get pap-smears and regular screening done before it gets worse.

Love poured in from her colleagues and fans in the comments section after she shared the happy update. "You’re just incredible. Our queen, our muse. Love you sm", TikTok influencer Isabel Clancy wrote. Giannina Milady Gibelli commented, "Wowwwwwww congratulations honey so happy to see you recovering and back in your element".