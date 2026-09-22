Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75, confirms YRF

Veteran singer Krishna Mukherji, actress Rani Mukerji’s mother, has recently passed away at the age of 75. Yash Raj Films confirmed the news in a statement on September 22 afternoon. As of now, the family has not disclosed her cause of death and has requested for some privacy during this hard time.

Who was Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji?

The YRF in a statement announced the passing of Krishna and wrote, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”

Over the years, Krishna has made public appearances alongside her daughter, but besides that, she had a stellar career of her own too. She was a playback singer who had worked in the Bengali and Hindi film industries for quite some time and has successfully established a name for herself. Some of her renowned projects include songs from Momer Alo, Haiwan, Teesri Aankh and Tomar Rakte Amar Sohag.