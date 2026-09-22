Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75, confirms YRF

Veteran singer Krishna Mukherji, actress Rani Mukerji’s mother, has recently passed away at the age of 75. Yash Raj Films confirmed the news in a statement on September 22 afternoon. As of now, the family has not disclosed her cause of death and has requested for some privacy during this hard time.
The YRF in a statement announced the passing of Krishna and wrote, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”
Over the years, Krishna has made public appearances alongside her daughter, but besides that, she had a stellar career of her own too. She was a playback singer who had worked in the Bengali and Hindi film industries for quite some time and has successfully established a name for herself. Some of her renowned projects include songs from Momer Alo, Haiwan, Teesri Aankh and Tomar Rakte Amar Sohag.
As for her personal life, she was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji who was equally famous for his works in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. She is survived by her two children Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Raja Mukerji. It wasn’t just her marriage that brought her and her family into the spotlight; she already came from an affluent and well-known family. Her sister was National Award-winning Bengali actor Debashree Roy.
Over the years, her children have always accredited Krishna for their immense success. In several interviews, Rani expressed how humbly Krishna brought her up and helped her fall in love with cinema. Thus, to conclude, Krishna lived a life filled with love, fame and admiration, from the world.