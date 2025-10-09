UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer greeted with Tujhe Dekha To from DDLJ at Yash Raj Films

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was greeted with the love anthem Tujhe Dekha To from the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol during his recent visit to Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Yash Raj Films shared a video of PM Starmer listening to the number with a smile on his face

The video was captioned: “Incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity to host the UK Prime Minister @keirstarmer at Yash Raj Films in Mumbai yesterday!”

The track’s premiere, which was held on the film’s 30th anniversary, set the stage for the major announcement that YRF will return to filming in the UK with three major productions starting in early 2026, ending an eight-year pause.

“The UK & YRF’s relationship go back a long way and we were thrilled to make the PM listen to the iconic Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) as the Bollywood blockbuster celebrates its 30th anniversary.”

The caption further read, “Our ties with the UK deepen with a three movie production pact starting 2026. YRF is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical Come Fall In Love, to entertain audiences with this beautiful cross-cultural, East meets West love story! #UKIndia #StarringGREATBritain.”