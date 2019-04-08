Oscar-winning documentary 'Free Solo' set to release in India on April 12

New Delhi, April 8: Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo" will release in India on April 12.



Directed by filmmaker Jimmy Chin and his wife Elizabeth Chai Vasarhely, the National Geographic documentary revolves around the life of rock climber Alex Honnold, who climbed Yosemite's 3,000 ft tall El Capitan mountain peak without any safety gear.



Excited about the film's Indian release, Honnold said in a statement: "When I know what I'm doing and I'm climbing well, then it feels meditative, kind of relaxing and beautiful. Jimmy and his crew did a really nice job setting up remote cameras and I was stoked that it's going to result in some of the most remarkable footage.



"It's amazing the way audiences have connected with the film and I feel extremely excited for the theatrical premiere of 'Free Solo' in India. I really hope Indian audiences like it as much as the rest of the world."



"Free Solo" won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 2019 Academy Awards.