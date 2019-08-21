Spider-Man's fate in the MCU hangs in the balance as Sony and Marvel end their deal

It is very likely that we may not see Tom Holland return to the big screen as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. This comes after a fresh deal couldn't be struck between Sony and Marvel over the character.

Film rights for the superhero are owned by Sony - and he was able to appear in movies like Avengers: Endgame because of a deal between Sony and Marvel Studios - owned by Disney.

Sony says it hopes things "might change in future".

In a series of tweets, Sony referenced Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, thanking him for his "help and guidance".

Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. (1/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

Feige had a key creative role in the last two Spider-Man films, starring British actor Tom Holland, and successfully integrated the webslinger into its multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Spider-Man is a Marvel comic book character - but in 1999 Sony bought the film rights for the superhero.

Sony made five films of their own featuring the character - three with Tobey Maguire and two with Andrew Garfield.

In 2015 the studio struck a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to bring Peter Parker and his alter-ego into the MCU.

The deal meant Disney would co-produce and share profits from films featuring Spider-Man.

He's been in five Marvel movies so far. Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.