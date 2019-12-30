After almost a year Mimi Chakraborty will be back again on the big screen with Debaloy Bhattacharya's upcoming movie Dracula Sir.

It will be the second film of Debaloy, who debuted with the movie Bidaay Byomkesh in 2018.

Dracula Sir's teaser poster that released today is very interesting, to say the least. Besides Mimi, the film also stars the talented and good-looking actor Anirban Bhattacharya.

The plot is around a primary school teacher who has a protruding pair of canine teeth, earning him the nickname Dracula Sir. As destiny pushes him towards becoming the vampire he has always been referred to, he has a story to tell from 1971 that makes his journey a tale of finding love and revenge.

Teaser poster of Dracula Sir



"This is my search for the Bangali Dracula without the castle, who is out to create his own myth," tells Debaloy without revealing the plot any further.

Debaloy feels Mimi has melancholia and sadness that have never been explored by any director. "The character of Manjari from 1971 who drives the narrative silently requires the same. I was a fan of Pupe (played by Mimi) from Gaaner Opare, and this character of Manjari has a shed of Pupe's poise. It's by sheer luck that Mimi decided to resume acting at a time when I was casting for Manjari," tells Debaloy.

Anirban was the first and last choice for Debaloy for this character. "He has the range where from an underdog he can become a larger-than-life character. He is undoubtedly the most promising young face on-screen today.." he adds.

Anirban Bhattacharya with Tuhina Das in Ghawrey Bairey Aaj

Last seen in Aparna Sen's Ghawrey Bairey Aaj, Anirban will be seen in a negative role in Srijit Mukherji's Dwitiyo Purush that's slated for a January 23 release.

Elated about the new project, Mahendra Soni, co-founder and director of SVF says, “Dracula Sir is our latest offering to the Bengali audience. Debaloy can create wonders with his work. It’s always great to work with Mimi and our association goes back to many years and Mimi and Anirban’s chemistry will add a new flavour to Bengali cinema".

The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Debaloy and Kallol Lahiri and the cinematography will be done by Indranath Marick. The film will go on floors from the first week of January.