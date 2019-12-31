Looks like Vijay fans will be ending 2019 on a high. Dropping the first look for Thalapathy 64, the actor’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled Master. In a rare tweet, the actor himself shared the first look and title of the film from his Twitter handle.

With Vijay Sethupathi playing a major role in the ensemble cast that consists of big names like Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, this will the first time that Sethupathi has been paired alongside Thalapathy. Previously Vijay Sethupathi cast with Rajanikanth in Pettai.

Kaithi’s Arjun Das also replaced Malayalam star Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries in the project. Tipped to be an action-drama, reports suggest that the movie is likely to hit screens in summer 2020.