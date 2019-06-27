It's official! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor to star in Karan Johar's Dostana 2

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced that actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will star in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, a sequel to the 2008 film Dostana.



"The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for 'Dostana 2', directed by Collin Dcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!" Karan tweeted.



An excited Dcunha tweeted: "Extremely thrilled to announce my first film 'Dostana 2' with the supremely talented Kartik, Janhvi and a suitable boy who shall be revealed soon!"



Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.



The story revolved around two men who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl.



Details related to Dostana 2 are still under wraps.