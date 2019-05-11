Dhanush completes 17 years in Tamil cinema, thanks fans for support

Chennai, May 10: Dhanush, who made his acting debut with 2002 Tamil film "Thulluvatho Ilamai", on Friday took to Twitter to thank his fans via an emotional post on the occasion of completing 17 years in Tamil filmdom.



"My dearest friends. 'Thulluvatho Ilamai' on May 10, 2002, the day that would change my life forever. Has it really been 17 years? It feels like yesterday that you opened your hearts to the clueless young boy who didn't even know if he had it in him to become an actor, let alone a star. Looking back at this roller coaster of a career, I'm filled with deepest sense of gratitude for your faith in me," Dhanush wrote.



He said: "There have been good times and bad, hits and flops, successes and failures, you have stood by me. Thank you so much. I'm not a perfect person but your conditional faith drives me to push myself harder and be the best version of myself."



"Seeing the poster designs and videos wishing me on my 17 years has filled me with lot of encouragement and positivity. Let's always spread love, only love, and create a world where most of us dare to dream."



Dhanush is currently shooting for the final schedule of Vetrimaaran's Tamil revenge drama "Asuran", in which he plays father and son. "Asuran" is based on Tamil novel Vekkai by Poomani.



Dhanush also has "Vada Chennai 2" and a yet-untitled project with director Durai Senthil Kumar. Interestingly, he again plays dual roles in Durai's film which also stars Sneha. Dhanush also has a yet-untitled fantasy comedy with director Ramkumar.