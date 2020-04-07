Action, drama, and redemption, all packaged into one never-seen-before experience: Netflix Film, Extraction, promises to be an action-packed ride. The streaming entertainment service launched the trailer exclusively through a YouTube Premiere on the Netflix India YouTube channel. The India YouTube Premiere virtually brought together numerous fans across the country for an exclusive first look of the Netflix film, which is set to release on April 24, 2020.

Extraction traces the journey of Tyler Rake who is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, and Indian actors Priyanshu Painyulli, Randeep Hooda, Rudraksh Jaiswal and Pankaj Tripathi.

Watch the trailer here: