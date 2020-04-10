Bhumi Pednekar, an environmentally conscious actor who wants to propagate the idea of sustainable living and is an advocate for climate change, is utilising her time home alone during the lockdown by learning new skills. Always a champion of sustainable living, Bhumi has almost perfected the art of growing her own vegetables from her mother.

Bhumi decided to learn the science of hydroponics farming from her mom, Sumitra Pednekar. The mother and daughter have always wanted to build a garden to table concept of a sustainable lifestyle. The science of soil-less gardening is called hydroponics. It basically involves growing healthy plants without the use of a traditional soil medium by using a nutrient like a mineral-rich water solution instead. A plant just needs a few select nutrients, some water, and sunlight to grow. Such farming reduces the use of chemicals and is a brilliant way of cutting down soil pollution.

Bhumi Pednekar

“My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden of our own where we grow our own vegetables and can have a fully sustainable lifestyle. We wanted to have a garden to table lifestyle at home and we are both happy with the progress,” discloses Bhumi.

The versatile actress is also the brain behind her much-lauded online and offline initiative ‘Climate Warrior’ through which she is raising awareness on how citizens of the country can contribute to protecting the climate.

Bhumi Pednekar

She adds, “This quarantine has made me get into learning the science of hydroponics and understand the essence of what conservation of environment can truly mean. I have been working closely with my mom during this time. I’m proud that our garden can now produce food for two days of the week. I have tried to be closer to nature during the lockdown and it has made me realise that we can become completely self-sustaining as a community and do our best for its preservation.”