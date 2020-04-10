Ghilli, the Vijay-starrer Tamil action film was released over 16 years ago. And yet, the movie doesn't fail to bring viewers in front of the screen every time it airs.

Directed by Dharani and produced by AM Rathnam, the movie was released in 2004. Fast forward to 2020 and #Ghilli is trending on Twitter because it has managed to secure really high TRP ratings.

Vijay's fans across the world have taken to their Twitter handle praising the movie and the actor.

A Twitter user wrote:

#Ghilli even after 16 years of release n countless telecast in Sun TV gets 17.78 TRP in Urban areas... #Thalapathy is ruling like a King... Overall TRP for #Thalapathy films telecasted in this lockdown period is higher than TRP of all other actors put together (sic)

Another user wrote:

As everyone expected, #Ghilli has made a tremendous response at the TRP! It has fetched around 17.78 Impressions. Huge for a movie which got released 15Yrs Ago.

A remake of the Telugu-language film Okkadu (2003), Ghilli features Vijay, Trisha and Prakash Raj in lead roles with Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy and Janaki Sabesh playing supporting roles. One of the best movies in Vijay's career, the film reportedly emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2004, surpassing ₹50 crore domestically and overtaking Rajinikanth's Padayappa.