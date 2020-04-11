If you have had enough of the web series on the digital platform and you are looking for a change then we have you sorted. Discover a treasure trove of short films from different parts of the globe.

Carbon: Saturday 18 April at 23:00

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui Carbon will make you think hard. Set in a dystopian world where water is the most precious commodity, the shot film will underline the emotion of greed overpowering humans inhabiting the Earth.

Rewind: Saturday 25 April at 21:00

Marriages are made in heaven. But what if your arranged marriage is with a girl with a past that she would like to forget but which you can never forget?

Sultaan: Sunday 24 April at 21:00





Sultaan is about a selfish drug dealer who survives on the streets of India with the help of local slum kids. He tries to escape the country from a mafia but ends up in a life-changing adventure that makes him selfless for the rest of his life.

The Eternal: Friday 17 April at 21:00

A heart-warming film, The Eternal is about a boy who has a differently-abled mind. He speaks to his Goddess Durga and imagines her talking to him with a lot of love and affection.

Jimbo: Friday at 22:00

Crime Fridays starts with Jimbo, where a young, weird and abused breaks free from his oppressive father after they rob a bank.

I need to Know: Wednesday at 20:00

I need to Know is about Maria, a doctor from Santiago who serves in a rural hospital in Southern Chile. When 12 year-old Paola visits the hospital, Maria finds out about her terrible secret.

Eclipse: Thursday, April 16 at 23:00

Every Thursday Tata Sky Shorts TV brings you a collection of some of the best short thrillers that will have you sitting on the edge of your seat. Watch Eclipse this Thursday which is a story of a wretched man and a young woman who encounter an opportunity that could change their lives. However, in the end, there can be only one survivour.