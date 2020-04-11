Even as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, filmmakers across the globe have started documenting the outbreak. From a documentary about Wuhan to a film on how to deal with the unexpected crisis and uncertainty, documentary producers, and filmmakers are putting out content online and many TV channels too are telecasting these films.

Here's a look at two latest releases:

Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself

This docu-film premieres on Sony BBC Earth. Presented by Dr XandVan Tullekenand and psychologist Kimberley Wilson, the one-hour film is a guide to everything one needs to know about the pandemic and also offers practical tips and advice on how to live through this critical period. Dr XandVan is a registered doctor with the General Medical Council of the UK and a renowned presenter. To understand the situation better he visits leading experts who explain why self-isolation is most important in this fight against the coronavirus. In addition to this he also looks at the real-world challenges of self-isolation. Kimberly offers insights into the psychological challenges of self-isolating and talks about how to manage anxiety while discussing key takeaways that everyone must adapt while self-isolating.

Premieres on April 13, 9 pm. On Sony BBC Earth

Epicenter: 24 Hours in Wuhan

This 50-minute feature looks at the more humane and compassionate side of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Wuhan province. The narrative highlights how people of the industrial town dealt with the crisis. Just as millions of Chinese were setting out to see their family during the Lunar New Year, Wuhan went into a lockdown to fight the novel virus named COVID-19. Even as people - asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic - went about their lives, the coronavirus was proving to be fatal, especially to elderly and weak patients. The city administration and healthcare workers at the frontline had to mobilise on war-footing to contain the spread of this novel virus. Available on DocuBay app (on the App Store, Google Play, Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV). Watch the documentary here: - https://www.docubay.com/ epicenter-24-hours-in-wuhan









Contagion

This 2011 fictional drama starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet was a kind of a futuristic film. It looked at a situation that's similar to the current day COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The narrative is about the spread of a novel virus that's transmitted by respiratory droplets and fomites. Although medical researchers and public health officials try to identify and contain the disease, it takes several deaths before the introduction of a vaccine. Available on Amazon Prime Video