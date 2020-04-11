Tom Cruise and Robert Pattinson as Jack Reacher and The Batman

The coronavirus epidemic has stalled the movie industry with directors pausing their shoots and production processes, including Matt Reeves with his upcoming Batman movie.

Starring Robert Pattinson, The Batman generated quite the buzz when its teaser was released.

However, it has come to our notice that the music in the teaser may not be an original by the movie's music director Michael Giacchino.

In fact, it may be an improvised version of one of the songs in the Jack Reacher soundtrack, the 2012 Christopher McQuarrie action thriller starring Tom Cruise.

The song in question is Evidence, the first half of which is almost exactly similar to The Batman version.

Listen to it yourself below and tell us what you think in the comments:

The Batman teaser:

Jack Reacher soundtrack - Evidence