There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Dune.

Firstly it is adapted from one of the most critically acclaimed sci-fi novels in history, written by Frank Herbert.

Secondly, the first adaptation, directed by David Lynch, is supposedly one of the movies that inspired George Lucas to come up with the idea of the Star Wars franchise.

Thirdly, the director of the 2020 movie is none other than Denis Villeneuve, the man who gave us Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

If all these facts do not excite you, well, the fourth one just might. The lead character in the new movie is played by one of Hollywood's brightest prospects among its young crop of actors.

Timothy Chalamet, who needs no introduction, will be playing the role of Paul Atreides, and judging by the first looks of the movie released by Warner Bros, he seems to fit the bill perfectly.

The first looks of Dune also features a number of other actors in their respective roles, most notably Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and more.

With music provided by Hans Zimmer (who also scored for BR2049), and cinematography Greg Fraser, Dune looks set to meet its release date deadline of December 18, at least for now. Unless the coronavirus situation forces the producers to postpone it.

Watch Dune's first looks below: