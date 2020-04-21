On the occasion of National Civil Services Day, International Justice Mission in partnership with The Viral Fever launches Chosen Few, a short film inspired by true rescue operations related to sex trafficking.

The short film intends to shed light on the importance of a robust criminal justice system in freeing children caught in commercial sexual exploitation. The film explores the role of the chosen few in the rescue, restoration and rehabilitation of survivors of sex trafficking. Directed by Rohit Mittal, the film is a celebration of the accomplishments of a system that has successfully restored over 100 survivors of sex trafficking in over two decades.

“In the fight against human trafficking, especially sex trafficking it is traditionally believed that ‘it can’t be ended’ – for it is an oldest work/crime. This belief often occupies the perception of people, including those who are fighting the crime – for they often believe the same! Through Chosen Few, we bring a glimpse of the change that we experience through our work”, says Sanjay Macwan, Vice President Partnerships, South Asia, IJM.

Vikram Kochhar who portrays the character of Special Police Officer in the film offers, “While developing my character I realised how difficult it is for the judicial system to bust such crimes. On one side it is necessary to completely bust the channel of such crimes and on the other, the victim is so vulnerable that it becomes very sensitive. There are different laws to abide which empower you but also put restrictions at the same time. So the complexity increases. Overall it becomes a fight within and outside the system at the same time.”