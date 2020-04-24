Streaming service MUBI on Friday announced that it will host an exclusive premiere of Ema on May 1 in India, featuring an appearance from the film’s leading talent Mariana Di Girolamo.

The special preview will be hosted on MUBI and will be available to stream for free for 24-hours in over 50 countries including India. Mariana Di Girolamo will introduce the virtual premiere and conclude with an exclusive pre-recorded Q&A, which will be available to watch on May 1.

Following Pablo Larraín’s acclaimed Jackie (2016), Neruda (2016) and No (2012), Ema is an intoxicating comment on sex, power and chaos in modern-day Chile. Knife-sharp and unapologetically punk, the film is a whirlwind of provocative, no-holds-barred anarchy, anchored by a searing central performance from rising star Mariana Di Girolamo alongside Gael García Bernal.

Driven by an electrifying original score by Nicolás Jaar and a reggaeton tracklist plucked straight from the streets of Valparaíso, Larraín’s latest is thrillingly defiant and palpably fresh.

The free preview of Ema can be streamed on the web and iOS devices and will be available in India from 12 am IST on May 1. Ema will officially release on MUBI on May 2 in India, Canada, the UK and Ireland and multiple other countries, and on May 8 in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland.

