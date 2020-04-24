First stars from Bollywood got together virtually for musician and singer Vishal Mishra's anthem Muskurayega India that features actors and sports personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani, Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Raj Kumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Tapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Pandey, RJ Malishka and Shikhar Dhawan.

On April 22 actors and singers the Punjab film industry released the song Jitenge Hosle Naal, a tune that urges people to come together in the fight against coronavirus. This track sung by Afsana Khan and Rza Heer features top Punjabi actors and singers like Neeru Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, Afsana Khan, Rubina Bajwa, and others. The song is an attempt to give hope to Indians amid the testing times of COVID-19. The song is a small tribute to all the health workers and policemen who are working around the clock, across the nation. The song penned by Veet Baljit is composed by music director MP Athwal, and is presented by Neeru Bajwa and Speed Records. "The song is about love, hope, and spreading happiness. It says Jeetange Hosle Naal which means if we have the courage we will definitely win. I am thankful that the people of the Punjab film industry have come forward for this effort of unity and togetherness," says Neeru. The video features singers and actors singing from their respective homes and balconies, along with visuals of people cheering for their heroes like police, doctors, and cleaners.

From the South Indian film industry, superstar Kamal Haasan launched the song Arivum Anbum, a track on hope, positivity, and love. The actor has roped in names such as Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Shruti Haasan, Bombay Jayashree, Siddharth, Lydian, Andrea, Sid Sriram, and Mugen to be part of this song that has been composed by Ghibran and edited by Mahesh Narayanan. "We have come to a stage in this crisis where we have no time to criticise. We need to blur the lines between parties and ideologies and do our best. I knew I had to do this now, reach out to people and caution them, not criticise. This is the time to use our wisdom and show love. Our act is not about pitying people but giving them love and care," says the actor.

Across India, film actors, music directors, and artistes are coming together to keep up the hope and help people stay positive.