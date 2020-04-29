National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who directed Irrfan Khan on several films including Maqbool, Haider and 7 Khoon Maaf, is left devastated by the untimely demise of the actor.

"I feared that he would be gone much before his time but didn't expect that it will be so devastating and ravaging to me personally. It feels as if I am torn into two parts. A part of me has died with him," said Vishal to IANS.

There are some reports that suggest Vishal had a plan to make a film bringing Piku actors, Irrfan and Deepika Padukone together.



A recipient of several awards, including a National Award and a Padma Shri, the 53-year-old was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his ailment on Wednesday morning. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.