Mumbai, April 30 (IANS): Late actor Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains will be taken directly to a crematorium near the hospital where he breathed his last.



Mumbai Police have reportedly requested the actor's family not to take his mortal remains home owing to the lockdown. Instead, his body will be driven directly to a crematorium in Marine Lines Chandanwadi, close to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted, suggest news reports. The last rites are expected to be performed around 3-4 pm today.



Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.



"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," confirmed his family in a statement.



His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning.



Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.



Riddhima lives in Delhi and had to secure a special pass from the police to travel to Mumbai. With all forms of public transport such as trains and flights suspended, she will travel to Mumbai by car.