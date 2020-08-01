The trailer for the much anticipated Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is here. The movie that is set to premiere on Netflix on August 12 is a biopic based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female combat pilot to enter a war zone. A directorial debut for Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar Singh.

On the occasion of the release of the trailer, the real-life war veteran took to social media to share a special post about her journey and the movie.

“Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor. I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen,” she wrote.

Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl began shooting in Lucknow in February 2019. It was previously scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 24. Due to the nationwide lockdown, the makers decided to opt for a digital release.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will release on Netflix on August 12.