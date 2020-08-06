Actor Ravi Sah has impressed all who have watched him playing the hateful character of a serial killer in Netflix original Raat Akeli Hai that released a few days back. Starring Nawazuddin Siddique and Radhika Apte in the lead, this gripping whodunnit thriller directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia will keep you on the edge of your seat till the end.

Sah, who was seen in Dhulia's critically acclaimed film Paan Singh Tomar has also been seen playing notable roles in several films and series including Jamtara, Life of an Outcast and Dabangg 2.

Ravi Sah in Raat Akeli Hai

"I've essayed a very brutal and villainous role named Keval. I paid attention to every detailing of the character and his relationship with other characters. He doesn't speak much but is very deep and intense and no one can't predict what is in his mind. I tried to understand the character psychologically. Since there was less dialogue, it was a responsibility to convey it through expressions, body language and attitude. Also, my getup added to the fearsomeness of the role," tells Sah.

Ravi Sah in Raat Akeli Hai

On sharing his working experience with Nawazuddin he adds, "Nawazuddin and I worked together in Paan Singh Tomar. I'm really grateful that he appreciated my work on Twitter. During our early days of career, he used to motivate me saying I should save my acting skills for better days. I imbibed his words and did selective films".