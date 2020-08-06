Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, starring his daughter Alia Bhatt, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on August 28.



A sequel of the 1991-hit Sadak, this film marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades and reunites the Bhatt family.



"The film has different love stories and also has (an element of) thrill. The villain is someone very different and totally unexpected. That the whole family is coming to make a film together. That emotion is of another level altogether... I always wanted to be picturised in a song from the Bhatt camp, which has been famous for its music," Alia had said earlier about the film.



Apart from Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.

The second poster of the film was also unveiled on Thursday. While the first poster only featured Mount Kailash, the second one features Alia, Sanjay and Aditya walking up the road towards Mount Kailash.