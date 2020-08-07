Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Swati Semwal will be seen in a short film Level 13. Presented by KARA Studios and Working I, this film will release on August 11.

Talking about the film, Semwal says, "When I read the script I knew I had to grab this opportunity as it was a very upbeat take on the different shades of women. The characters break all stereotypes and it reflects pretty well on-screen".

The film also stars Annup Sonii, Sandhya Mridul and Rajev Paulin pivotal roles. The poster of the film, which will release on August 11 on The Short Cuts YouTube channel & Hotstar subsequently, has been launched.

Poster of Level 13

The short film depicts that sometimes even in some of the most sophisticated parties the tiniest details can reveal the biggest secrets.

Directed by Samir Tiwari, it has won different awards at several film festivals and was nominated for Filmfare Short Film Award 2020.