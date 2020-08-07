Lionsgate has confirmed there will be a fifth instalment in the Keanu Reeves-starring John Wick franchise. In fact, it will film back-to-back with John Wick: Chapter 4.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022,” John Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate said. “We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

The Keanu Reeves-led series has been a major hit for Lionsgate thus far, grossing nearly $600 million at the global box office and receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The franchise was launched in 2014 and saw John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 and John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum in 2019. Additionally, in 2017, a spinoff film called Ballerina was announced by Lionsgate and in 2018, it was revealed that a spinoff television series called The Continental was in development for Starz.

John Wick centers on Keanu Reeves' eponymous assassin, known as Baba Yaga, who's pulled out of retirement after men break into his home and kill the dog given to him by his late wife.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives in theatres on May 27, 2022