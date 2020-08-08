Educational docu-film Batch of 2020 will share the screen with four other Indian regional feature films at the prestigious International Indian Film Festival in Toronto (IIFFT).

Set to be screened on August 10 at 7 pm, India’s first graduation documentary was written, narrated by debut director Anto Philip and produced under his banner, Under 25 Studios. The docu-film was entirely written, shot and produced during the lockdown and has gathered over a million view on YouTube.

The documentary offers a repository of information, inspiration, and insights by chosen motivators and disruptors who are educators, employers, entertainers, CEOs and leaders from varied backgrounds and graduation batches. The one-hour docu-film features stalwarts such as Armaan Malik, Akash Iyer, Anand Gandhi, Anupama Chopra, Bryden-Parth, Debosmita Majumder, Deepika Padukone, Dhruv Chitgopekar, Faye D'Souza, Hrithik Roshan, Jordindian, Raghava KK, Reba John, Rega Jha, Roshan Abbas and Tanmay Bhat to address key topics, included chats around “Everything you need to know about graduating in 2020”, “Lessons from other batches”, “First-Year after graduation”, “Dropping Out”, “Qualities a graduating student must have in 2020” among others.







“For many across students the Indian subcontinent, graduation was unceremoniously stolen by COVID-19, leaving many confused and disillusioned by what their future could possibly hold for them now,” mentions Philip, co-founder of Under 25. “Our film is a brave message of unconformity for all the students, educators, parents or anyone across the world who has, through the years, succumbed to the pressure and anxiety of being defined by just certificates and degrees. We are grateful to IIFFT to who will help spread our message to a global audience and inspire millions to break free from these traditional shackles and cultivate a new mindset for a new dawn that is upon us.”



The IIFFT website features ‘Batch of 2020 - Beyond Degrees & Certificates’ as an education docu-film featuring an interesting mix of raw data paired with real-life stories to help youngsters with a wealth of information, inspiration, and insight.

