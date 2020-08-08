Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness.

The 61-year-old actor tested negative for COVID-19 but has been kept in the hospital for medical observation.



Informing that he should be home in a day or two, Sanjay Dutt tweeted: “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings."

The hospital also informed that the actor is perfectly fine and there is nothing to worry.



On the work front, he will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which premieres on August 28.