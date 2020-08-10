The first look posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur from upcoming film Sadak 2 were released on Monday morning.

While Aditya enjoys a carefree laugh, a reminder of his character from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Alia looks scared and Sanjay Dutt dons an angry avatar.

The film, a sequel of 1991-hit Sadak, marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades. Produced by Mahesh Bhatt, it also stars Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.



The film will release directly on OTT platform Disney+ Hostar VIP on August 28.