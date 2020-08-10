First look posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur from Sadak 2 out
The first look posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur from upcoming film Sadak 2 were released on Monday morning.
While Aditya enjoys a carefree laugh, a reminder of his character from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Alia looks scared and Sanjay Dutt dons an angry avatar.
“Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned! @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta pic.twitter.com/MfpSZnzzk0— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020
“Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020
“Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt pic.twitter.com/ypG4okdfGt— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020
The film, a sequel of 1991-hit Sadak, marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades. Produced by Mahesh Bhatt, it also stars Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.
The film will release directly on OTT platform Disney+ Hostar VIP on August 28.