Filmmaker Kushan Nandy confirms his next, a light-hearted romance, and for that, he teams up Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma for the first time. Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, under the banner of Touchwood Multimedia Creations, the film Jogira Sara Ra Ra! has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

Talking about the film Kushan Nandy says, "Jogira Sara Ra Ra! celebrates the joie de vivre of an oddball couple, their fancies and madness, set against the milieu of small-town India or what I choose to call the more glitzy and exuberant India".

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma

The film will go on floors in February next year and will be shot extensively in and around Lucknow, Benaras and Mumbai.

Nandy has worked with Nawazuddin previously in his last film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz that released in 2017. Nawazuddin was recently seen in a crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai that released on Netflix and has been praised for the tight script and screenplay.