Actor Shashie Verma who was seen in pivotal roles in films like Shorgul and Bala and web series Panchayat for Amazon Prime will be seen playing a significant role of a cop in Swara Bhaskar starrer web series Flesh.

Talking about his role Shashie says, "I'm essaying the role of an ACP (cop) who is from Kolkata. Swara Bhaskar is playing a cop who comes to Kolkatta to solve a case and I help her in the same as an ally. Most of my scenes are with Swara and it was a great experience. The best part about working with Swara was that she always gave space to her co-actor".

Actor Shashie Verma with Swara Bhaskar during the shoot of Flesh

He further adds, "The series is about the harsh and brutal reality of human and child trafficking. It is full of action scenes and thriller."

The web series, which is a crime-thriller, also stars Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana. "Flesh" is written by Pooja Ladha Surti and is directed by Danish Aslam. The series will stream on Eros Now from August 21.