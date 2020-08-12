Actress Parinitaa Seth known for her performances in Dil Kya Chahta on Star One, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Maayavi Maling on Star Bharat and Mind The Malhotras on Amazon Prime, will be seen playing a negative role in Prakash Jha's upcoming web series Aashram that will release on MX player on August 28.

On talking about her role she says, "I'm playing a negative role in it and have delivered dialogues having expletives for the first time. So, it has been quite experimental for me. It's quite interesting because as an actor you get to experiment and perform a lot on web series and OTT platforms".

Parinitaa Seth

On talking about the series she adds, "Aashram is based on Dharam Gurus (religious leaders) and the Aashram they run. It's not based on any real Dharam Guru but it is a story about a guru who misuses his power. It's very interesting and quite a thriller".

It stars Bobby Deol, Anupria Goenka, Aaditi Pohankar, Adhyayan Summan, Darshan Kumaar, Tridha Choudhary.