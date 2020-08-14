It's the Independence Day weekend and like most Indians, if you too are feeling extra patriotic then this is the right time to binge on these top 10 movies based on patriotism:

Border: JP Dutta's ode to the Longhewalla battle from 1971 was a box-office hit but more importantly, the film captures the lives of army men from that era like none of the films ever have done.

Indian: Kamal Haasan's fantastic storyline takes the audience back to the Indian freedom struggle, while it also captures modern-day corruption. Apart from the gripping narrative and phenomenal acting, the film also showcases some beautiful locations from across the world.

Swades: This Ashutosh Gowariker film gave Shahrukh Khan one of his career's most memorable roles. As Mohan Bhargav, a scientist work in NASA, SRK, has to choose between a plum career or serving his country.

Rang De Basanti: Seven friends who are living life at the moment are jolted when one of their IAF pilot friends dies in an air-crash. Instead of just waiting for justice to take its own course, five of them take it upon themselves to bring justice to their friend. This moving film has some unforgettable music by AR Rahman.

Mangal Pandey: Aamir Khan recreates the 1857 First War of Independence through this historical film. It takes the audience back to the era when the British ruled over the undivided subcontinent and Indian soldiers took it upon themselves to free their country through their revolt.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh: Ajay Devgn plays the titular role in this biopic. The film is a must-watch for its recreation of the pre-Independence era. Devgn aced the role of Bhagat Singh, and the film received rave reviews when it was released in 2002.

Lakshya: Is the story of Karan, an aimless young man who doesn't know what to do next after completing college. The narrative follows Karan who decides to join the Indian Army but comes back home when he can't cope up with the tough life. However, a breakup with his girlfriend leads him back to his chosen career and Karan makes his country and his family proud with his achievement.

Saat Hindustani: The 1969 film always makes it to the must-watch list of films on Independence Day. It follows seven Indians from different religions and backgrounds who heroically attempt to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule.

Kranti: Manoj Kumar's 1981 film captures the years of struggle by Indians under the British rule between the period of 1825 and 1875. The film is remembered for its inspiring lyrics and dialogues.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: This fictional story captures the essence of the Partition of India. A Muslim girl from the newly created Pakistan is left on the Indian side of the border. She ends up marrying an Indian Sardar. But trouble starts when her father traces her and takes her to Pakistan. Sunny Deol plays the lead opposite Ameesha Patel in this charged-up tale of love and glory.