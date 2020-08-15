Filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon, who is gearing up for his war-action drama Pippa starring Ishaan Khattar, says there is a fine line between patriotism and jingoism.

"I think defining patriotism is important and there is a fine line between patriotism and jingoism. Patriotism comes from the love for your motherland, for the place that you come from, and it holds a sense of belonging. It does not come by hating a community or people or land. It has to be about love and not about hate. For me, my love for my country is not about my hate towards others," Menon told IANS.

Further elaborating his stand, Menon stated that patriotism is about feeling proud of my nation, which comes from its achievement and not from having hatred towards anyone.



"Patriotism is about a sense of achievement on real issues -- of good roads, clean drinking water, employment, social harmony, saving the lives of people. War is dark, the business of war is darker. For me, therefore, patriotism is about feeling proud of my nation. That pride comes from our achievement, not from hatred towards others," he added.