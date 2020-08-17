The trailer of National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha's web series Aashram that's all set to release on MX Player on August 28, looks promising to say the least.

Having created ripples with its teaser poster and unusual disclaimer, this satirical drama marks Jha’s foray into the world of web-series and has a stellar cast with Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the lead.

Caption

The trailer that got released today, questions how some self-proclaimed leaders distort the truth to exploit simple and innocent believers. This fictional story on the undying loyalty for Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala and his Aashram is an attempt on the same subject and hints at whether it is indeed a place of faith.

Caption

Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, this sensational nine-part series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha and Rajeev Siddhartha in pivotal roles.

To watch the trailer, click below: