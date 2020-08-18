Close on the heels of the release of web series Flesh on Eros Now on August 21, its lead actor Swara Bhasker, who has grabbed eyeballs for her action-packed performance of a determined police officer in the trailer of Flesh, has initiated #MainChahtiHoon campaign. In this campaign, she urges the audience to open up on one such belief that they want to bring into their life or in society.

The actress took to her social media and posted a video with the caption “ACP Radha Nautiyal kya chahti hai, yeh toh zaahir ho chuka hai. Aap kya chahte hain, yeh humein bataaiye. Upload your post using the hashtag #MainChahtiHoon and @erosnow. Also, tag five of your friends to do the same.” (It's clear what ACP Radha Nautiyal wants, now, tell us what do you want).

Swara Bhasker as ACP Radha Nautiyal in web series Flesh

She further tagged her dear friends Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Tapsee Pannu and Radhika Apte from the industry and urged them to share their wish for eradicating one thing from the minds of people.

In the video, the talented actress shares, “How many times we have heard that it’s my wish to change one thing, I wish that no one ever comments on my looks or on my fashion sense, I wish I can get out for a walk at midnight, I wish no one shames women on social media, and the list goes on. But the fact is wanting to get something and achieving it, in reality, is a different thing. But that doesn’t mean we should accept it the way it is. “

She further urges everyone to share one such belief or prejudice or reality which you want to eradicate from the minds of people.

This one of a kind, eye-grabbing crime-thriller original series Flesh will shed light on the rising numbers of cases of human trafficking. Produced by Siddharth Anand, and directed by Danish Aslam, Flesh will tap your emotional sentiments. Besides Swara Bhasker, the stellar cast includes Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malavade and Mahima Makwana. The series has already started receiving a lot of appreciation for its concept and the performances of the talented star cast since the launch of its trailer.