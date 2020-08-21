Following the successful world premiere of Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya Sufiyum Sujatayum, Amazon Prime Video today announced the direct-to-service world premiere of Malayalam film CU Soon. Edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan (of Take Off fame), the gripping drama stars superstar Fahadh Faasil (who had starred in Take Off, Kumbalangi Nights) along with Roshan Mathew (of Koode and The Elder One fame) and Darshana Rajendran (who earlier was cast in Kavan and Virus) in pivotal roles.



CU Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown. Prime Members in India and 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting September 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Announcing the news, Amazon Prime Video took to their social media and wrote, “#CUSoonOnPrime premiering on September 1 Man technologist @maheshNrayan #Fahadhfaasil @roshanmathew22 #DarshanaRajendran #SabinUralikandi @GopiSundarOffl @kunal_rajan @_VishnuGovind”



"It is our endeavour to consistently bring the latest entertainment for our customers across languages and unique formats. We have witnessed great success of Malayalam films like Soofiyum Sujathayum Trance, Lucifer and Kumbalangi Nights," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India.



"CU Soon is a computer screen based drama thriller - a new concept that has barely been explored in Indian cinema,” said director Mahesh Narayan, adding, "People are attempting to stay virtually connected during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to take this concept a step further by exploring a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices. This film would not have been conceptualized or created without virtual communication software and their developers. I hope this will inspire many artists to realize their creativity during such times and turn these challenging situations into opportunities to discover a new narrative of storytelling. I am delighted to globally premiere CU Soon on Amazon Prime Video."