Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's production house Windows has come up with Tarader Shesh Tarpon, a brilliant show remembering a dozen legends from the worlds of entertainment and sports.

Supriya Devi

The show is conceptualised by Gautam Bhattacharya will feature guest stars including Sourav Ganguly, Soumitra Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Jisshu S Sengupta, Srijit Mukherji, Shatabdi Roy, Kaushik Ganguly, Moonmoon Sen, Rupa Ganguly, Srikanta Acharya, Saswata Chatterjee, Subhash Bhowmick, Aparajita Adhya, Subrata Bhattacharya, Bratati Bandopadhyay, Surajit Sengupta, Mimi Chakraborty, Prasun Banerjee among others.

P.K. Banerjee

The show that will release on OTT platform Hoichoi on the auspicious day of Mahalaya on September 17 is about the celebrated and eminent personalities who have touched our hearts with their work in all these years. We have lost quite a few celebrities in the recent past and we keep going back to wonder about their lives.

Chuni Goswami

"Tarader Shesh Tarpon is also an attempt to revisit the glory days as well as the semi-darkness in the form of controversies which may have engulfed the lives of these legends. It is the final balance sheet prepared sensitivity, with respect, with a dispassionate mind after thorough research and well-rounded interviews," says Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

The personalities revisited in each episode include Sushant Singh Rajput, Chuni Goswami. P.K. Banerjee, Rituparno Ghosh, Tapas Pal, Sunil Ganguly, Ajoy Basu, Gopal Bose, Supriya Devi, Krishanu Dey, Mahua Lahiri and others.