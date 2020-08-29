Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has demanded boycotting a film that has been co-produced by Karni Sena member Surjeet Singh Rathore.



On Saturday, Shweta took to her unverified Twitter account and reacted to a couple of posters of the film titled Shashank. The two posters have been shared by trade analyst Komal Nahta on his verified account.



Nahta captioned the posters: "Teaser Poster of ‘Shashank', based on a young star's mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood. Under the banner of Roar Productions. Producer Marut Singh. Directer Sanoj Mishra. Film stars Arya Babbar, Rajveer Singh. Shooting will be in Patna, Lucknow & Mumbai. PR #AltairMedia."



Reacting to the posters, Shweta tweeted: "Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia."



One of the posters of the film mentions the name of Surjeet Singh Rathore as one of the co-producers. Rathore, a Karni Sena member recently told an English news channel that he was present at Cooper Hospital on June 15, where the autopsy on Sushant's body was conducted. Rathore also claimed that Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had said "Sorry Babu" after seeing the actor's dead body at Cooper Hospital.



Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal also reacted to the film's poster. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Mrinal wrote from his unverified account: "So this is reality of Surjeet Singh Rathore -- His appearance on TV and news was a coverup for this project of his -- shame on you #surjeetsinghrathore."



