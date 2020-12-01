Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch is back playing biopics. The British actor who is known to have reprised roles of professor Stephen’s Hawking in the film Hawking (2004) and Alan Turing, a legendary cryptanalyst in Imitation Games (2014), will be playing the role of the celebrated artist Louis William Wain in the upcoming film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. The film that also stars The Crown actor Claire Foy, who will be playing Cumberbatch’s beloved wife. It will be releasing next year.

In the latest picture/poster released on social media, the actor is seen sporting a bushy moustache and painting dainty flowers with his co-actor, on a sunny day. Directed by BAFTA-winner Will Sharp, the film is about the famous British painter who is known for his extraordinary work themed on cats and kittens that inspired hearts and minds around the world. Louis is known to have suffered from schizophrenia in his later years.

The film will also Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones.