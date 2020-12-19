Critically acclaimed actor Rajesh Tailang of Mirzapur and Delhi Crime fame who has recently joined the cast of film Andaman along with Sanjay Mishra is all praise for his co-actor Anand Raaj.

"Anand is a very electrifying and enthusiastic person. I like actors who are driven and equally adept in writing and acting. I connect with such actors a lot as I often scribble some words too," says Rajesh.

Andaman is directed by debutante director Smita Singh. This film is written by Anand Raaj who is also playing the protagonist. It is produced by 8 Pillars Motion Pictures. This film is an inspirational social drama around a quarantine centre organised in an unprivileged village.

Rajesh Tailang

On talking about choosing the script of Andaman, Rajesh says, "I always look out for a good team and then say yes to the film. I knew the director and Anand Raaj since years. I'm well aware of their enthusiasm and hard work and that's the reason I chose the film. But even if I haven't known them, I would have worked with them after reading the script because the story is amazing and I think that everyone will like this film".

On talking about the film he shares, "I think people should watch this film because it has covered a lot of different humane aspects. It's overall an inspiring, comedy-drama".