Isha Koppikar, or the ‘Khallas’ girl as she is fondly remembered after her popular song, is facing the camera again. This time though, it isn’t as a reality TV show judge or model. Isha is shooting for a new web series titled Kadapa. Talking about it, the actress says, “It’s a dark subject. I can say it’s a lot like Narcos. I play a police officer from North India who has to work in South India. There’s not much action. It’s more to do with mind games and how my character deals with it,” says the actress, who reunites with Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) after a gap, for this project.



RGV is the showrunner of the series, while there are several directors shooting it. Isha, who has finished the first leg of shooting, says, “Content is king and it’s getting a lot more experimental. There’s a lot of scope for acting and things get done quickly. Doing a film is a long process and it takes at least seven months to finish shooting.” In fact, it was RGV who introduced her as the ‘Khallas’ girl and put her in the spotlight. Prior to the item song, Isha had acted in several South Indian films as a sari-clad, girlnext-door, but this song repositioned her in the film industry.



Recollecting those days, she says, “When I agreed to do the song, I had nothing to lose. In fact, I asked Ramu (who had seen her picture in a magazine) why he wanted to cast me because I thought I wasn’t suited for it. He said I had the innocent face he wanted for the song. Honestly, I never thought I would look that hot.” Post that, Isha bagged some significant roles in films like Hum Tum, Don, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and more.



What’s commendable though is how the Don actress who is a mother of a five-year-old girl has managed to stay fit. Her videos on Instagram show her practising different workout regimens like pilates and martial arts. “I think it’s also my Mangalorean genes that make me look the way I do. I have been eating fish since childhood and 70 per cent of my diet includes fruits and vegetables. Also, I am happy and satisfied from within and that I think makes a huge difference,” she says.



