National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das to be part of Generation 14plus International Jury at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival 2020. The other jury members for the 14plus category are Iran’s Abbas Amini and South Africa’s Jenna Bass.

"Being on the jury of the Berlin International Film Festival is a huge honour and responsibility. I feel blessed that I have got this opportunity at an early stage in my journey. It's only last year that Bulbul Can Sing was part of Generation 14 Plus. This is even more special since the Generation section showcases films for children and youth, which are very close to my heart. I hope more filmmakers in India as well are inspired to make films for children and youth," says Rima Das.

Still from Bulbul Can Sing

A self-taught filmmaker, Rima Das dons multiple hats of screenwriter, producer, director, cinematographer and editor for her films. Best known for making indigenous and realistic films with non-professional actors, her films strike a chord with people across the globe.

Her film Village Rockstars screened at over 80 film festivals around the world and bagged over 50 Awards including the National Film Awards as the Best Feature Film in India 2018 and was India's Official Entry to Oscars 2019. Bulbul Can Sing, her recent film was screened at over 40 prestigious film festivals across the world and won 14 awards. Her first feature Man With The Binoculars (Antardrishti) premiered in the First Feature Competition at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2016 and at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

A still from Bulbul Can Sing

Bulbul Can Sing won the Special Mention Award in Generation 14plus section at Berlin International Film Festival

GQ India named Rima Das as one of the Most Influential Young Indians of 2018. She is one of the Brand Ambassadors of Toronto International Film Festivals 'Share Her Journey' campaign that champions the cause of gender equality in cinema. She has been on the jury for the prestigious section at Mumbai International Film Festival and Zlin Film Festival for Children and Youth.

Rima Das Photo Credit - Ayush Das.

Currently, Rima Das also manages Mumbai-based production house, Flying River Films which supports local and independent filmmakers in the region.

Berlinale is one of the most sought-after international film festivals for filmmakers and film lovers. Rima Das returns as a jury member after her film Bulbul Can Sing received the ‘Special Mention’ by the Generation 14plus International Jury at the Berlin International Film Festival 2019.